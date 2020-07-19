All apartments in Austin
507 Colonial Park BLVD
507 Colonial Park BLVD

507 Colonial Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

507 Colonial Park Boulevard, Austin, TX 78745
East Congress

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Lovely one story home with 2 car garage on wide street. Convenience of being close to major highways, but quiet enough for your family. Hot location with many new spots on St. Elmo right around the corner. Come see your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Colonial Park BLVD have any available units?
507 Colonial Park BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 507 Colonial Park BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
507 Colonial Park BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Colonial Park BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 507 Colonial Park BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 507 Colonial Park BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 507 Colonial Park BLVD offers parking.
Does 507 Colonial Park BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Colonial Park BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Colonial Park BLVD have a pool?
No, 507 Colonial Park BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 507 Colonial Park BLVD have accessible units?
No, 507 Colonial Park BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Colonial Park BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Colonial Park BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Colonial Park BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Colonial Park BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
