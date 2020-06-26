All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

502 W 12th ST

502 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 West 12th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this one! Nestled in Austins downtown business district only 3 blocks from the State Capital. One of only a select few stand-alone residential opportunities in this part of Austin. Truly a unique urban living opportunity. Recently modernized with all new appliances. Two spacious bedrooms, office/study, living area and kitchen/breakfast room combination. Central air and heat. One uncovered on-site parking space, with an additional gated parking space within 1/2 block of apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 W 12th ST have any available units?
502 W 12th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 W 12th ST have?
Some of 502 W 12th ST's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 W 12th ST currently offering any rent specials?
502 W 12th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 W 12th ST pet-friendly?
No, 502 W 12th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 502 W 12th ST offer parking?
Yes, 502 W 12th ST offers parking.
Does 502 W 12th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 W 12th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 W 12th ST have a pool?
No, 502 W 12th ST does not have a pool.
Does 502 W 12th ST have accessible units?
No, 502 W 12th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 502 W 12th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 W 12th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
