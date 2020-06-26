502 W 12th ST

Amenities

Don't miss this one! Nestled in Austins downtown business district only 3 blocks from the State Capital. One of only a select few stand-alone residential opportunities in this part of Austin. Truly a unique urban living opportunity. Recently modernized with all new appliances. Two spacious bedrooms, office/study, living area and kitchen/breakfast room combination. Central air and heat. One uncovered on-site parking space, with an additional gated parking space within 1/2 block of apartment.