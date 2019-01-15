500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B

Amenities
Stunning brand new freestanding condo in North Loop neighborhood. Rear unit with private backyard. Open plan with high ceilings, concrete floors, breakfast bar, Kitchenaid stainless appliances, 5-burner electric stovetop and wall oven, plus microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer/dryer included. Gorgeous master suite includes giant picture windows, wide closets and deep tub. Built-in shelves, LED lighting throughout, app programmable thermostat, covered back patio and off-street parking (1 carport, 1 driveway). Cats okay, no dogs. Security deposit $2595. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.