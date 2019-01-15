All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:05 PM

500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B

500 Franklin Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

500 Franklin Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Stunning brand new freestanding condo in North Loop neighborhood. Rear unit with private backyard. Open plan with high ceilings, concrete floors, breakfast bar, Kitchenaid stainless appliances, 5-burner electric stovetop and wall oven, plus microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer/dryer included. Gorgeous master suite includes giant picture windows, wide closets and deep tub. Built-in shelves, LED lighting throughout, app programmable thermostat, covered back patio and off-street parking (1 carport, 1 driveway). Cats okay, no dogs. Security deposit $2595. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B have any available units?
500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B have?
Some of 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B offers parking.
Does 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B have a pool?
No, 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Franklin Boulevard, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd
Austin, TX 78735
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin