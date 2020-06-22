Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



So you're walking around town being all fancy and stuff getting that multi flavored latte with coffee made from the jungles that far off exotic location. You see a curiously misspelled door that says "Time Masheen". Overcome with intrigue, you walk in against your better judgement. Suddenly all this wacky sciency looking stuff starts happening and WHAM!



You're suddenly in the future in some stunning new apartment building where you notice that your quirky doormat is splayed in front of the door. Whoa! look at this super beautiful modern room with fancy ovens and large basin gooseneck sinks and spectacular views of everything you like! A mysterious voice (likely artificial intelligence by this point) says to you, "come live here, it's super cool!, come live here!" So yeah, you should listen to spooky futuristic artificial intelligence voice person and come live here.



Apartment Amenities



Gas Fireplaces



Ceiling Fans in all Rooms



Wood-style Flooring



Crown molding



USB Outlets



Garden Tubs



Two Tone Paint



Vaulted Ceilings



Quartz Countertops



Chrome Fixtures



Built-in Desks



Free Standing Showers



Nest Learning Thermostat



Patios and Balconies



Stainless Appliances with Microwave



Stainless Double Under Mounted Sinks



Full-size Washer and Dryer Included



2 Inch Blinds



Dual Sink Vanity



Walk-in Closets



Community Amenities



Resort-Style Pool and Sun Deck



Leash-Free Bark Park



Limited-Access, Gated Community



Mail Center and Package Pickup



Resident Lounge with HDTVs and a Fireplace



Outdoor Lounge with Fire Pit



Complimentary Amenity WiFi



Complimentary Starbucks® Coffee Bar



Fitness Center with Free Group Fitness Classes



Outdoor Kitchen with Grills



Google Fiber Available



Cortland's Live Easy Guarantees



