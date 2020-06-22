All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

4903 E. Oltorf St

4903 East Oltorf Street · (512) 877-4008
4903 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

So you're walking around town being all fancy and stuff getting that multi flavored latte with coffee made from the jungles that far off exotic location. You see a curiously misspelled door that says "Time Masheen". Overcome with intrigue, you walk in against your better judgement. Suddenly all this wacky sciency looking stuff starts happening and WHAM! 

You're suddenly in the future in some stunning new apartment building where you notice that your quirky doormat is splayed in front of the door. Whoa! look at this super beautiful modern room with fancy ovens and large basin gooseneck sinks and spectacular views of everything you like! A mysterious voice (likely artificial intelligence by this point) says to you, "come live here, it's super cool!, come live here!" So yeah, you should listen to spooky futuristic artificial intelligence voice person and come live here. 

Apartment Amenities

Gas Fireplaces

Ceiling Fans in all Rooms

Wood-style Flooring

Crown molding

USB Outlets

Garden Tubs

Two Tone Paint

Vaulted Ceilings

Quartz Countertops

Chrome Fixtures

Built-in Desks

Free Standing Showers

Nest Learning Thermostat

Patios and Balconies

Stainless Appliances with Microwave

Stainless Double Under Mounted Sinks

Full-size Washer and Dryer Included

2 Inch Blinds

Dual Sink Vanity

Walk-in Closets

Community Amenities

Resort-Style Pool and Sun Deck

Leash-Free Bark Park

Limited-Access, Gated Community

Mail Center and Package Pickup

Resident Lounge with HDTVs and a Fireplace

Outdoor Lounge with Fire Pit

Complimentary Amenity WiFi

Complimentary Starbucks® Coffee Bar

Fitness Center with Free Group Fitness Classes

Outdoor Kitchen with Grills

Google Fiber Available

Cortland's Live Easy Guarantees

 

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Does 4903 E. Oltorf St have any available units?
4903 E. Oltorf St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 E. Oltorf St have?
Some of 4903 E. Oltorf St's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 E. Oltorf St currently offering any rent specials?
4903 E. Oltorf St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 E. Oltorf St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 E. Oltorf St is pet friendly.
Does 4903 E. Oltorf St offer parking?
Yes, 4903 E. Oltorf St does offer parking.
Does 4903 E. Oltorf St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4903 E. Oltorf St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 E. Oltorf St have a pool?
Yes, 4903 E. Oltorf St has a pool.
Does 4903 E. Oltorf St have accessible units?
Yes, 4903 E. Oltorf St has accessible units.
Does 4903 E. Oltorf St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4903 E. Oltorf St does not have units with dishwashers.
