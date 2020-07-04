All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

4702 Philco Dr

4702 Philco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4702 Philco Drive, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming 1950s 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom House for Lease - Charming 1950s home for lease with 2 living rooms, 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms! Stunning updates through out the home including quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances & bamboo flooring! The master suite has recently been renovated with beautiful finishes. Natural light, functional floor plan & spacious bedrooms!. Entertain with ease on the beautiful front screened-in porch or on the covered patio in the backyard! New flooring! Stackable washer & dryer included! Close proximity to downtown, Central Market, Radio Coffee, & El Chilito.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5181871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 Philco Dr have any available units?
4702 Philco Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4702 Philco Dr have?
Some of 4702 Philco Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 Philco Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4702 Philco Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 Philco Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4702 Philco Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4702 Philco Dr offer parking?
No, 4702 Philco Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4702 Philco Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4702 Philco Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 Philco Dr have a pool?
No, 4702 Philco Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4702 Philco Dr have accessible units?
No, 4702 Philco Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 Philco Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 Philco Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

