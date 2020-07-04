4702 Philco Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming 1950s 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom House for Lease - Charming 1950s home for lease with 2 living rooms, 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms! Stunning updates through out the home including quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances & bamboo flooring! The master suite has recently been renovated with beautiful finishes. Natural light, functional floor plan & spacious bedrooms!. Entertain with ease on the beautiful front screened-in porch or on the covered patio in the backyard! New flooring! Stackable washer & dryer included! Close proximity to downtown, Central Market, Radio Coffee, & El Chilito.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5181871)