4525 Depew Avenue Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2009 Constructed 6 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home with Hot Tub - Open floor plan / Great Kitchen - This contemporary home built in 2009 has all the features to make living in North Campus stylish and fun. The home features stained concrete floors downstairs and gorgeous wood floors upstairs, open kitchen with granite counters and high end appliances and cabinets, spacious living room with lots of windows, very high vaulted ceilings in upstairs bedrooms, HOT TUB on outdoor patio, and parking in the rear of the home. As a bonus, The University of Texas Red River shuttle stop is outside your door.



------ Link to Virtual Video Tour Part 1 of 2: https://youtu.be/ZNnoE0cmgPA ------

------ Link to Virtual Videp Tour Part 2 of 2: https://youtu.be/HD3z8450W3k ------



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE1862743)