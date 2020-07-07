All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

4525 Depew Avenue

4525 Depew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Depew Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
hot tub
4525 Depew Avenue Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2009 Constructed 6 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home with Hot Tub - Open floor plan / Great Kitchen - This contemporary home built in 2009 has all the features to make living in North Campus stylish and fun. The home features stained concrete floors downstairs and gorgeous wood floors upstairs, open kitchen with granite counters and high end appliances and cabinets, spacious living room with lots of windows, very high vaulted ceilings in upstairs bedrooms, HOT TUB on outdoor patio, and parking in the rear of the home. As a bonus, The University of Texas Red River shuttle stop is outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Depew Avenue have any available units?
4525 Depew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Depew Avenue have?
Some of 4525 Depew Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Depew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Depew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Depew Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Depew Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4525 Depew Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Depew Avenue offers parking.
Does 4525 Depew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Depew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Depew Avenue have a pool?
No, 4525 Depew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Depew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4525 Depew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Depew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Depew Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

