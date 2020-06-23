All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

4303 Red River

4303 Red River Street · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
4303 Red River Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: North Campus house, 2014 construction, custom kitchen, across from the UT Red River Shuttle - This 2014 newly constructed 6 bed / 4 bath home is located just north of The University of Texas at Austin and directly across from the UT Red River Shuttle. The high-end home features a spacious living / dining area, custom high-end kitchen with all appliances, washer / dryer, spacious bedrooms, gleaming wood floors, and double sink bathroom upstairs. The exterior features an expansive covered porch with an outdoor kitchen.

Available August

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1862749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Red River have any available units?
4303 Red River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Red River have?
Some of 4303 Red River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Red River currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Red River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Red River pet-friendly?
No, 4303 Red River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4303 Red River offer parking?
No, 4303 Red River does not offer parking.
Does 4303 Red River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 Red River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Red River have a pool?
No, 4303 Red River does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Red River have accessible units?
No, 4303 Red River does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Red River have units with dishwashers?
No, 4303 Red River does not have units with dishwashers.
