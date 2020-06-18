All apartments in Austin
421 West Riverside Drive

421 West Riverside Drive · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 West Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Apartment Amenities

  Wood-Style Flooring

Modern Carpeting

Expansive Windows

City Views

8' Entry Doors

Designer Color Schemes

Roller Panels

Washer & Dryer Included

Chef-Inspired Kitchens

Stainless-Steel Appliances

Wine Refrigerator*

Dishwasher

Undermount Sink

Granite or Quartz Countertops

Custom Cabinetry

Tile Back-Splash

Chic Pendant Lighting

Kitchen Island*

Large Walk-In Closets

Private Balcony or Patio

Nest Thermostat

Air Conditioning

Ceiling Fans

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Multi-Resident Lounge

Rooftop Deck

Sweeping City Views

Swimming Pool & Sundeck

Outdoor Grills

Ping Pong Table

Bocce Court

Fitness Center

Parking Garage

Gated Electronic Entrance

Pet Friendly

Close to Dog Parks

WiFi Available

Online Rental Payments

On-Site Management

On Bus Stop

Walkable Location

Near UT Austin & St. Edwards U

Riverside Location

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 West Riverside Drive have any available units?
421 West Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 West Riverside Drive have?
Some of 421 West Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 West Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 West Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 West Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 West Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 421 West Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 West Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 421 West Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 West Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 West Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 421 West Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 421 West Riverside Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 421 West Riverside Drive has accessible units.
Does 421 West Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 West Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
