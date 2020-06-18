421 West Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Are you in the apartment hunt?







I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible. Check out my website to learn more! (in the pictures)



================== You!



Hey you! Yes you! It's me.



I'm you from the future speaking to you through this weird craigslist ad. I'm breaking the 5th wall right now. It's like the 4th wall, but cooler.



That feeling in the gut you've got, the one that's like."ooooo this place is pretty cool.I wonder if I should respond and come live at this place"



Well yes, you totally should. Follow your gut!



This is that place where you meet that guy, who introduces you to that girl who introduces you to that wealthy angel investor person that desperately wants to give you lots of millions of dollars to fund that crazy startup idea you've been thinking about for years.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Wood-Style Flooring



Modern Carpeting



Expansive Windows



City Views



8' Entry Doors



Designer Color Schemes



Roller Panels



Washer & Dryer Included



Chef-Inspired Kitchens



Stainless-Steel Appliances



Wine Refrigerator*



Dishwasher



Undermount Sink



Granite or Quartz Countertops



Custom Cabinetry



Tile Back-Splash



Chic Pendant Lighting



Kitchen Island*



Large Walk-In Closets



Private Balcony or Patio



Nest Thermostat



Air Conditioning



Ceiling Fans



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Multi-Resident Lounge



Rooftop Deck



Sweeping City Views



Swimming Pool & Sundeck



Outdoor Grills



Ping Pong Table



Bocce Court



Fitness Center



Parking Garage



Gated Electronic Entrance



Pet Friendly



Close to Dog Parks



WiFi Available



Online Rental Payments



On-Site Management



On Bus Stop



Walkable Location



Near UT Austin & St. Edwards U



Riverside Location



