All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4128 Berkman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4128 Berkman Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 5:34 PM

4128 Berkman Drive

4128 Berkman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Mueller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4128 Berkman Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
google fiber
This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath has a beautiful balcony off an upstairs retreat, a perfect place to relax. Located blocks from 140+ acres of parks, walking trails and just 3 miles from downtown and UT Campus. The home has many features including granite countertops, 42" upper cabinets & stainless steel appliances, and plantation shutters. This home also offers a spacious master suite, Spend your weekends enjoying the neighborhood shops, restaurants, hike and bike trails or exploring downtown! Google Fiber. Tenant must maintain renters insurance during lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Berkman Drive have any available units?
4128 Berkman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Berkman Drive have?
Some of 4128 Berkman Drive's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Berkman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Berkman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Berkman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Berkman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4128 Berkman Drive offer parking?
No, 4128 Berkman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4128 Berkman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Berkman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Berkman Drive have a pool?
No, 4128 Berkman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Berkman Drive have accessible units?
No, 4128 Berkman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Berkman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 Berkman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin