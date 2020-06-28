4128 Berkman Drive

Amenities

This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath has a beautiful balcony off an upstairs retreat, a perfect place to relax. Located blocks from 140+ acres of parks, walking trails and just 3 miles from downtown and UT Campus. The home has many features including granite countertops, 42" upper cabinets & stainless steel appliances, and plantation shutters. This home also offers a spacious master suite, Spend your weekends enjoying the neighborhood shops, restaurants, hike and bike trails or exploring downtown! Google Fiber. Tenant must maintain renters insurance during lease.