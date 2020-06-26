All apartments in Austin
4107 E 12th St. #1
4107 E 12th St. #1

4107 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4107 East 12th Street, Austin, TX 78721
Oak Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This two-story condo is the perfect house to make a home. Located on the East side of IH-35, it is just a hop & skip from any fun in this great city of Austin. As soon as you walk in you step on a ultra-modern stained concrete floor, & have plenty of space with high ceilings. The granite counter tops & stylish details are more than noticeable. The cozy bedrooms are located upstairs with hard-wood floors & plenty of space. With a two car garage located separately out back, you couldn't ask for more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 E 12th St. #1 have any available units?
4107 E 12th St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4107 E 12th St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4107 E 12th St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 E 12th St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4107 E 12th St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4107 E 12th St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4107 E 12th St. #1 offers parking.
Does 4107 E 12th St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 E 12th St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 E 12th St. #1 have a pool?
No, 4107 E 12th St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4107 E 12th St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 4107 E 12th St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 E 12th St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 E 12th St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 E 12th St. #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4107 E 12th St. #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
