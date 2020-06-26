4107 E 12th St. #1

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

This two-story condo is the perfect house to make a home. Located on the East side of IH-35, it is just a hop & skip from any fun in this great city of Austin. As soon as you walk in you step on a ultra-modern stained concrete floor, & have plenty of space with high ceilings. The granite counter tops & stylish details are more than noticeable. The cozy bedrooms are located upstairs with hard-wood floors & plenty of space. With a two car garage located separately out back, you couldn't ask for more.