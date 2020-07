Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in South Austin. The home features hard surface flooring throughout the main floor and a spacious eat-in kitchen. Master Suite features a double vanity sink, separate tub and shower. Hike and Bike trails just a few blocks away as well as a number of neighborhood parks. Washer and Dryer included. Dogs and Cats ok! Huge backyard perfect for entertaining, kids and pets.

