4012 Valley View Available 09/04/19 Vintage South Austin 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home - Vintage South Austin 2 Bed / 2 Bath. home on a massive peace of land. Just under 1 acre. This home features a second living area, a breakfast bar, and even a small playground in the back. The bathroom features a large Jacuzzi and a detached 2 car garage. 9 month lease only. Available for immediate move-in.



(RLNE5054338)