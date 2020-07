Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Serene neighborhood near Central Market, Uchiko, Taco Deli and minutes to Town Lake Trail. Private lot 50 yards from Shoal Creek. This home offers freshly updated living room and bedrm fireplaces, pool less than a year old and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests! Vaulted ceilings, a huge corner lot with 70 foot oak trees and lots of privacy makes this a perfect place to call home!

