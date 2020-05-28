All apartments in Austin
3513 Blazeby Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:41 PM

3513 Blazeby Drive

3513 Blazeby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Blazeby Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful new home in great location and conveniently located to downtown and major highways. Master bedroom along with two other bedrooms are on the first floor. Upstairs is a mini-apartment setup with a large living room, full bath and a bedroom. The backyard is good for a dog and a child to play in with a tree to provide shade. Home is equip with a video doorbell, a smart thermostat, a key-less entry door lock.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,985, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,985

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Blazeby Drive have any available units?
3513 Blazeby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3513 Blazeby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Blazeby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Blazeby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Blazeby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Blazeby Drive offer parking?
No, 3513 Blazeby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Blazeby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Blazeby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Blazeby Drive have a pool?
No, 3513 Blazeby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Blazeby Drive have accessible units?
No, 3513 Blazeby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Blazeby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Blazeby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 Blazeby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3513 Blazeby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

