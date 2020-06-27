3416 Autumn Bay Dr

Amenities
Just 10 minutes from downtown ATX, this 3-bedroom house is close to all of Austin's amenities, yet just far enough outside the city lights to see the stars at night.
EXTRA PERKS:
community pool + playgrounds
running trails throughout the community
5 min from the Austin Bergstrom Airport
10 min from downtown Austin
close to major highways 183, I-35, & 290
FEATURES:
new flooring throughout the house
walk-in pantry
open kitchen & living room layout
brand new dishwasher/garbage disposal
refinished kitchen cabinets
refrigerator & gas stove
1 1/2 car garage
connections for washer/dryer
We loved living in this house for five years and think you'll love it, too. Discover all the food + fun Austin has to offer while enjoying the luxury of living in a home. This family friendly neighborhood has a lot to offer.
Tenants are responsible for utilities and renters insurance.
Pets will incur a $250 non refundable pet fee and a $250 refundable pet deposit. Plus a $25 per month per pet rental.