Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

3416 Autumn Bay Dr

3416 Autumn Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Autumn Bay Drive, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Just 10 minutes from downtown ATX, this 3-bedroom house is close to all of Austin's amenities, yet just far enough outside the city lights to see the stars at night.

EXTRA PERKS:

community pool + playgrounds
running trails throughout the community
5 min from the Austin Bergstrom Airport
10 min from downtown Austin
close to major highways 183, I-35, & 290

FEATURES:

new flooring throughout the house
walk-in pantry
open kitchen & living room layout
brand new dishwasher/garbage disposal
refinished kitchen cabinets
refrigerator & gas stove
1 1/2 car garage
connections for washer/dryer

We loved living in this house for five years and think you'll love it, too. Discover all the food + fun Austin has to offer while enjoying the luxury of living in a home. This family friendly neighborhood has a lot to offer.

Tenants are responsible for utilities and renters insurance.
Pets will incur a $250 non refundable pet fee and a $250 refundable pet deposit. Plus a $25 per month per pet rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Autumn Bay Dr have any available units?
3416 Autumn Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 Autumn Bay Dr have?
Some of 3416 Autumn Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Autumn Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Autumn Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Autumn Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 Autumn Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3416 Autumn Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Autumn Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 3416 Autumn Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3416 Autumn Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Autumn Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3416 Autumn Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 3416 Autumn Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 3416 Autumn Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Autumn Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 Autumn Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
