3416 Autumn Bay Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Just 10 minutes from downtown ATX, this 3-bedroom house is close to all of Austin's amenities, yet just far enough outside the city lights to see the stars at night.



EXTRA PERKS:



community pool + playgrounds

running trails throughout the community

5 min from the Austin Bergstrom Airport

10 min from downtown Austin

close to major highways 183, I-35, & 290



FEATURES:



new flooring throughout the house

walk-in pantry

open kitchen & living room layout

brand new dishwasher/garbage disposal

refinished kitchen cabinets

refrigerator & gas stove

1 1/2 car garage

connections for washer/dryer



We loved living in this house for five years and think you'll love it, too. Discover all the food + fun Austin has to offer while enjoying the luxury of living in a home. This family friendly neighborhood has a lot to offer.



Tenants are responsible for utilities and renters insurance.

Pets will incur a $250 non refundable pet fee and a $250 refundable pet deposit. Plus a $25 per month per pet rental.