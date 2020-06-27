Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3400 Ortman Drive Available 08/15/19 This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two car garage Redwood home backs up to a mature tree-lined creek! - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two car garage Redwood home backs up to a mature tree-lined creek! The gourmet kitchen with its beautiful granite countertops is fully open to the dining and family room. The large master suite is privately located in the rear of the home. The master bath with its step-in shower and huge walk-in closet add some luxury to the master bedroom. Sprinkler system in front and back yard. $10 Pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE3370202)