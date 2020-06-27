All apartments in Austin
3400 Ortman Drive
3400 Ortman Drive

3400 Ortman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Ortman Drive, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3400 Ortman Drive Available 08/15/19 This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two car garage Redwood home backs up to a mature tree-lined creek! - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two car garage Redwood home backs up to a mature tree-lined creek! The gourmet kitchen with its beautiful granite countertops is fully open to the dining and family room. The large master suite is privately located in the rear of the home. The master bath with its step-in shower and huge walk-in closet add some luxury to the master bedroom. Sprinkler system in front and back yard. $10 Pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE3370202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Ortman Drive have any available units?
3400 Ortman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Ortman Drive have?
Some of 3400 Ortman Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Ortman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Ortman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Ortman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Ortman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Ortman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Ortman Drive offers parking.
Does 3400 Ortman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Ortman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Ortman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Ortman Drive has a pool.
Does 3400 Ortman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3400 Ortman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Ortman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Ortman Drive has units with dishwashers.
