3220 DUVAL RD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:21 AM

3220 DUVAL RD

3220 Duval Road · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3220 Duval Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$935

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nature lovers will love this nice community, situated on thirty acres of lush natural landscape and gorgeous scenery. A seven mile Hike and Bike Trail borders the community and is a welcome escape at the end of the day. You will never have to worry about a lack of choice in shopping, fine dining and entertainment as you'll be seconds from the Domain and minutes from the Arboretum with easy access to Downtown Austin via Mopac and Highway 183. Inside these wonderful apartments you'll find modern light fixtures, ceiling fans, plantation blinds, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinetry and granite counters! Relax inside or take advantage of the long list of resort-style amenities at your fingertips! True bliss! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 DUVAL RD have any available units?
3220 DUVAL RD has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 DUVAL RD have?
Some of 3220 DUVAL RD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 DUVAL RD currently offering any rent specials?
3220 DUVAL RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 DUVAL RD pet-friendly?
No, 3220 DUVAL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3220 DUVAL RD offer parking?
No, 3220 DUVAL RD does not offer parking.
Does 3220 DUVAL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 DUVAL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 DUVAL RD have a pool?
No, 3220 DUVAL RD does not have a pool.
Does 3220 DUVAL RD have accessible units?
No, 3220 DUVAL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 DUVAL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 DUVAL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
