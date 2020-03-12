3220 DUVAL RD

Amenities

Nature lovers will love this nice community, situated on thirty acres of lush natural landscape and gorgeous scenery. A seven mile Hike and Bike Trail borders the community and is a welcome escape at the end of the day. You will never have to worry about a lack of choice in shopping, fine dining and entertainment as you'll be seconds from the Domain and minutes from the Arboretum with easy access to Downtown Austin via Mopac and Highway 183. Inside these wonderful apartments you'll find modern light fixtures, ceiling fans, plantation blinds, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinetry and granite counters! Relax inside or take advantage of the long list of resort-style amenities at your fingertips! True bliss! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.