Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

3205 Mossrock B

3205 Mossrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Mossrock Drive, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Duplex - 2 bedrooms - N Central Austin - Property Id: 57891

This duplex sits on a quiet street, with several large trees in the front yard, and a fenced backyard that is partly shaded. The duplex has 2 bedrooms with wood style vinyl flooring, plus most appliances are fairly new: stove, microwave, washer/dryer, with the dishwasher being brand new. While the refrigerator is older, it still works well. There is also a nice fireplace. There us a one car garage that includes a utility room with washer and dryer. The duplex is pet friendly, inside and out. Absolutely no smoking is allowed inside the duplex, only outside. Please do not throw cigarette butts on ground. The owners live an hour away in the Texas Hill Country, but are easily contacted regarding concerns such as repairs, for which the owners schedule and pay contractors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57891
Property Id 57891

(RLNE5371526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Mossrock B have any available units?
3205 Mossrock B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Mossrock B have?
Some of 3205 Mossrock B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Mossrock B currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Mossrock B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Mossrock B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Mossrock B is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Mossrock B offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Mossrock B offers parking.
Does 3205 Mossrock B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 Mossrock B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Mossrock B have a pool?
No, 3205 Mossrock B does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Mossrock B have accessible units?
No, 3205 Mossrock B does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Mossrock B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Mossrock B has units with dishwashers.

