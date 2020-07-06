3205 Mossrock B

Amenities

Duplex - 2 bedrooms - N Central Austin - Property Id: 57891



This duplex sits on a quiet street, with several large trees in the front yard, and a fenced backyard that is partly shaded. The duplex has 2 bedrooms with wood style vinyl flooring, plus most appliances are fairly new: stove, microwave, washer/dryer, with the dishwasher being brand new. While the refrigerator is older, it still works well. There is also a nice fireplace. There us a one car garage that includes a utility room with washer and dryer. The duplex is pet friendly, inside and out. Absolutely no smoking is allowed inside the duplex, only outside. Please do not throw cigarette butts on ground. The owners live an hour away in the Texas Hill Country, but are easily contacted regarding concerns such as repairs, for which the owners schedule and pay contractors.

