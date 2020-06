Amenities

Nicely updated home in a fantastic location near The Domain center which offers shopping and dining. TWO master bedroom options (1 up/1 down) offers maximum flexibility. The two-level wooden deck, large backyard and Balcones District Park next door allow you to enjoy the outdoors to your heart's content! Short commute to Apple Computer, National Instruments, IBM, Whole Foods, JJ Pickle Research Center.