3115 E 13th St Unit B

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally Located Duplex with Huge Backyard - Property Id: 161546



Unit B of duplex located in East Austin available for rent Now!



This fantastic east side townhouse rental is 1260 sq ft with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Includes stainless steel appliances, off street parking, concrete floors and a large backyard with a huge deck shaded by oak trees. Outside shed for additional storage and lots of gardening space. Washer and dryer in unit and pest control provided!



Centrally located 3 miles from downtown, 2.5 miles from UT, 2 miles from Mueller center, close to trendy 12th st. nightlife with easy access to Airport Blvd and I-35. The location offers quick access to central Austin and the I-35 while being located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Walking distance to a park and community garden as well as walking paths in the Rosewook Neighboorhood Park and Downs-Mabson Fields.



We are pet friendly!



Please reach out with any questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161546p

Property Id 161546



(RLNE5179774)