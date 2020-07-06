3115 E 13th St Unit B

Amenities
Centrally Located Duplex with Huge Backyard - Property Id: 161546
Unit B of duplex located in East Austin available for rent Now!
This fantastic east side townhouse rental is 1260 sq ft with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Includes stainless steel appliances, off street parking, concrete floors and a large backyard with a huge deck shaded by oak trees. Outside shed for additional storage and lots of gardening space. Washer and dryer in unit and pest control provided!
Centrally located 3 miles from downtown, 2.5 miles from UT, 2 miles from Mueller center, close to trendy 12th st. nightlife with easy access to Airport Blvd and I-35. The location offers quick access to central Austin and the I-35 while being located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Walking distance to a park and community garden as well as walking paths in the Rosewook Neighboorhood Park and Downs-Mabson Fields.
We are pet friendly!
Please reach out with any questions.
