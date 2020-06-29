Amenities

3111 Walling Drive Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Constructed August 2018, Luxury North Campus 3 bed / 3 bath home - New construction completed August 2018. Luxury 3 bed / 3 bath home located in a quaint pocket of North Campus. The home features designer selected finishes, custom cabinets, and high-end fixtures throughout. 2 car carport. The well designed open floor plan makes it perfect for three residents to share this home. The chefs kitchen is overlooking the living and dining area. This is the best of the best in North Campus! No Pets. 3 Residents Max.



Available August



Contact Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule viewing



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin



