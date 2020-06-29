All apartments in Austin
3111 Walling Drive

3111 Walling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Walling Drive, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

new construction
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
new construction
3111 Walling Drive Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Constructed August 2018, Luxury North Campus 3 bed / 3 bath home - New construction completed August 2018. Luxury 3 bed / 3 bath home located in a quaint pocket of North Campus. The home features designer selected finishes, custom cabinets, and high-end fixtures throughout. 2 car carport. The well designed open floor plan makes it perfect for three residents to share this home. The chefs kitchen is overlooking the living and dining area. This is the best of the best in North Campus! No Pets. 3 Residents Max.

Available August

Contact Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule viewing

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE5148916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Walling Drive have any available units?
3111 Walling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3111 Walling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Walling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Walling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Walling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3111 Walling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Walling Drive offers parking.
Does 3111 Walling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Walling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Walling Drive have a pool?
No, 3111 Walling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Walling Drive have accessible units?
No, 3111 Walling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Walling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Walling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Walling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Walling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

