Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3100 Manchaca #5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3100 Manchaca #5

3100 Manchaca Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This Dutch farmhouse-inspired modern residence with garage is located in the highly-walkable heart of 78704. Beautiful wood floors on 2nd and 3rd floor. Ample quartz countertop space in the kitchen, a waterfall island with gas stove, & stainless steel appliances. Luxury bath with soaking tub & large walk-in shower. Explore all the dining & entertainment found on S. Lamar, S. 1st, & SoCo. Enjoy nature\'s beauty at Barton Creek Greenbelt or go for a jog on the Violet Crown Trail. Just 3 miles to Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Manchaca #5 have any available units?
3100 Manchaca #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Manchaca #5 have?
Some of 3100 Manchaca #5's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Manchaca #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Manchaca #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Manchaca #5 pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Manchaca #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3100 Manchaca #5 offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Manchaca #5 offers parking.
Does 3100 Manchaca #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Manchaca #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Manchaca #5 have a pool?
No, 3100 Manchaca #5 does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Manchaca #5 have accessible units?
No, 3100 Manchaca #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Manchaca #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Manchaca #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

