3100 Manchaca #5

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities garage

This Dutch farmhouse-inspired modern residence with garage is located in the highly-walkable heart of 78704. Beautiful wood floors on 2nd and 3rd floor. Ample quartz countertop space in the kitchen, a waterfall island with gas stove, & stainless steel appliances. Luxury bath with soaking tub & large walk-in shower. Explore all the dining & entertainment found on S. Lamar, S. 1st, & SoCo. Enjoy nature\'s beauty at Barton Creek Greenbelt or go for a jog on the Violet Crown Trail. Just 3 miles to Downtown!