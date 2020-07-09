All apartments in Austin
310 Robert Martinez Jr Street
310 Robert Martinez Jr Street

310 Robert T Martinez Jr St · No Longer Available
Location

310 Robert T Martinez Jr St, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Come home to a modern studio, one or two bedroom apartment exuding comfort and class. Sophisticated features, like nine- or ten-foot ceilings and vinyl wood flooring, catch your attention from the moment you step through the front door. Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops beam under upscale lighting while custom cabinetry adds a touch of convenience to the kitchen. Other interior features include walk-in closets, electronic-keyed entry, nest thermostats and pre-wired rooms for google fiber. within the walls of the community's modern architecture, providing impeccable amenities and services. Admire the view of the texas sunset or the downtown skyline from the sky-lounge, a rooftop patio with grilling stations. Keep cool at the pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shady palm trees, or take your furry friend for an afternoon at the spacious leash-free bark park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street have any available units?
310 Robert Martinez Jr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street have?
Some of 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 Robert Martinez Jr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street offer parking?
No, 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street have a pool?
Yes, 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street has a pool.
Does 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street have accessible units?
No, 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Robert Martinez Jr Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
