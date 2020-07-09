310 Robert Martinez Jr Street

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Come home to a modern studio, one or two bedroom apartment exuding comfort and class. Sophisticated features, like nine- or ten-foot ceilings and vinyl wood flooring, catch your attention from the moment you step through the front door. Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops beam under upscale lighting while custom cabinetry adds a touch of convenience to the kitchen. Other interior features include walk-in closets, electronic-keyed entry, nest thermostats and pre-wired rooms for google fiber. within the walls of the community's modern architecture, providing impeccable amenities and services. Admire the view of the texas sunset or the downtown skyline from the sky-lounge, a rooftop patio with grilling stations. Keep cool at the pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shady palm trees, or take your furry friend for an afternoon at the spacious leash-free bark park.