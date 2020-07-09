Amenities

306 E 34th Street Unit A Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE : 2003 Constructed 6 Bed / 3 Bath, Spacious bedrooms, North of UT - This 2003 constructed 6 bed / 3 bath home is located in North Campus just North of The University of Texas at Austin. The unbelievable home features a very large living / dining area with tile floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer / dryer, spacious upstairs bedrooms, and a two large double sink bathrooms upstairs. The exterior features a relaxing covered front porch and large rear deck. Walk, bike, or bus to campus from this fabulous location.



Available August



Contact Michael Said for viewings



512-789-6543

Michael Said, REALTOR

Realty Austin



