Austin, TX
306 E 34th Street Unit A
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

306 E 34th Street Unit A

306 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 West 34th Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
306 E 34th Street Unit A Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE : 2003 Constructed 6 Bed / 3 Bath, Spacious bedrooms, North of UT - This 2003 constructed 6 bed / 3 bath home is located in North Campus just North of The University of Texas at Austin. The unbelievable home features a very large living / dining area with tile floors, custom high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer / dryer, spacious upstairs bedrooms, and a two large double sink bathrooms upstairs. The exterior features a relaxing covered front porch and large rear deck. Walk, bike, or bus to campus from this fabulous location.

Available August

Contact Michael Said for viewings

512-789-6543
Michael Said, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE1862748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 E 34th Street Unit A have any available units?
306 E 34th Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 306 E 34th Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
306 E 34th Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 E 34th Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 306 E 34th Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 306 E 34th Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 306 E 34th Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 306 E 34th Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 E 34th Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 E 34th Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 306 E 34th Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 306 E 34th Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 306 E 34th Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 306 E 34th Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 E 34th Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 E 34th Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 E 34th Street Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

