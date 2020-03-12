All apartments in Austin
303 East 38th Street
303 East 38th Street

303 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 East 38th Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
303 East 38th Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Remodeled 7 Bed / 3.5 Bath House In Hyde Park, Updated Kitchen, Laminate Wood/Tile Floors - Beautiful Hyde Park 7/3.5 2-story home recently remodeled! Features tile and pergo wood-like flooring. Kitchen has granite counter tops and recent stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer included. Spacious living room and dining area. Window treatments and French doors that open to large, wood deck shaded by a pergola. Oversized parking area. Sparky Park is located behind the home. Excellent value & location!

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2037532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 East 38th Street have any available units?
303 East 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 East 38th Street have?
Some of 303 East 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 East 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 East 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 303 East 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 East 38th Street offers parking.
Does 303 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 East 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 303 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 303 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

