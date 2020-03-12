Amenities

303 East 38th Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Remodeled 7 Bed / 3.5 Bath House In Hyde Park, Updated Kitchen, Laminate Wood/Tile Floors - Beautiful Hyde Park 7/3.5 2-story home recently remodeled! Features tile and pergo wood-like flooring. Kitchen has granite counter tops and recent stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer included. Spacious living room and dining area. Window treatments and French doors that open to large, wood deck shaded by a pergola. Oversized parking area. Sparky Park is located behind the home. Excellent value & location!



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2037532)