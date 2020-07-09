All apartments in Austin
2917 Rio Grande Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

2917 Rio Grande Street

2917 Rio Grande Street · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
2917 Rio Grande Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Luxury 6 bed / 3.5 bath home located in West Campus - 2012 newly constructed luxury home with designer quality finishes. Prime West Campus location features 6 bed / 3.5 bath, 1 car garage, additional off-street parking, wood and stained concrete floors throughout, large and open living / dining / kitchen combo, custom kitchen with all appliances, wrap around covered porch, top of the line finishes, bedrooms feature custom closets, and utility room with washer/dryer.

Available August

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a private tour.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
512-576-0288

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3716397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Rio Grande Street have any available units?
2917 Rio Grande Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Rio Grande Street have?
Some of 2917 Rio Grande Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Rio Grande Street currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Rio Grande Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Rio Grande Street pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Rio Grande Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2917 Rio Grande Street offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Rio Grande Street offers parking.
Does 2917 Rio Grande Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 Rio Grande Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Rio Grande Street have a pool?
No, 2917 Rio Grande Street does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Rio Grande Street have accessible units?
No, 2917 Rio Grande Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Rio Grande Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Rio Grande Street does not have units with dishwashers.

