Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

2917 Rio Grande Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Luxury 6 bed / 3.5 bath home located in West Campus - 2012 newly constructed luxury home with designer quality finishes. Prime West Campus location features 6 bed / 3.5 bath, 1 car garage, additional off-street parking, wood and stained concrete floors throughout, large and open living / dining / kitchen combo, custom kitchen with all appliances, wrap around covered porch, top of the line finishes, bedrooms feature custom closets, and utility room with washer/dryer.



Available August



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a private tour.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

512-576-0288



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3716397)