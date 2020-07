Amenities

stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

2901 San Jacinto #304 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: 2 bd/ 2 ba North Campus Condo. Short walk to UT. View of UT Tower! - Great condo in North Campus with an awesome view of the UT TOWER. You will think you are on campus! Stainless steel appliance package: Double door fridge with water/ice in door,glass top stove,18" square tile throughout. Short walk or bike to campus!



Call Brian Copland to schedule a tour

512-576-0288



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin



(RLNE4024796)