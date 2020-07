Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Text tenant to schedule. Tenant prefers a day notice but text her anyway. Text agent once showing is confirmed. Thank you. Duplex in SE Austin close to Airport, Met Center. Minutes to DT. 1 bed/1 bath. Open concept w/hardwood/Stone floors. Includes newer appliances, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Park inside large privacy fenced yard or in the parking spaces outside of the fence. Beautiful large back yard with a large covered patio. All pets will be considered.