All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2511-B Allred Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2511-B Allred Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

2511-B Allred Dr

2511 Allred Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2511 Allred Dr, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06ac3ea07f ---- Awesome 2000\'s built duplex in South Austin! Front yard maintained by HOA~tenant only responsible for back yard. Comes with fridge/washer/dryer. Hard tile in living areas downstairs. Great location near Slaughter/Manchaca~close to HEB, restaurants, shopping & Moontower Saloon! Tanglewood Forest Park nearby offers swimming pool, tennis court & trails. Massive Back Yard! $1550 Deposit/Move in charge $1550 First Months rent. AC filter delivery service included in rent. $250 One time Pet fee on move in per pet. $20 per month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511-B Allred Dr have any available units?
2511-B Allred Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511-B Allred Dr have?
Some of 2511-B Allred Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511-B Allred Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2511-B Allred Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511-B Allred Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511-B Allred Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2511-B Allred Dr offer parking?
No, 2511-B Allred Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2511-B Allred Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511-B Allred Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511-B Allred Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2511-B Allred Dr has a pool.
Does 2511-B Allred Dr have accessible units?
No, 2511-B Allred Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2511-B Allred Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511-B Allred Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin