All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2506 Wilson ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2506 Wilson ST
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:17 PM

2506 Wilson ST

2506 Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dawson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2506 Wilson Street, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic stand alone condo in the heart of 04! Lots to make this home special - appliances included, yard maintenance provided, 2 car attached garage, private driveway, private entrance AND private, shaded backyard. Well appointed and stylish home including concrete floors downstairs, 3 sets of french doors leading out to the patio makes entertaining a breeze. Wide open kitchen with bar seating adds to the charm. Private master retreat upstairs with spacious tub and shower and private covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Wilson ST have any available units?
2506 Wilson ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Wilson ST have?
Some of 2506 Wilson ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Wilson ST currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Wilson ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Wilson ST pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Wilson ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2506 Wilson ST offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Wilson ST offers parking.
Does 2506 Wilson ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Wilson ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Wilson ST have a pool?
No, 2506 Wilson ST does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Wilson ST have accessible units?
No, 2506 Wilson ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Wilson ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Wilson ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin