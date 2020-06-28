2506 Wilson ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic stand alone condo in the heart of 04! Lots to make this home special - appliances included, yard maintenance provided, 2 car attached garage, private driveway, private entrance AND private, shaded backyard. Well appointed and stylish home including concrete floors downstairs, 3 sets of french doors leading out to the patio makes entertaining a breeze. Wide open kitchen with bar seating adds to the charm. Private master retreat upstairs with spacious tub and shower and private covered patio.