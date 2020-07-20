All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 20 2019 at 1:40 AM

2501 McDonald Way

2501 Mc Donald Way · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Mc Donald Way, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home includes hard surface flooring in main living area with high vaulted ceiling! New paint + carpet!
Bonus entertainment room upstairs, beautiful staircase to second floor! Kitchen has tile flooring, granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances! Large bedrooms! Master downstairs! Master bath double vanities, large garden soaking tub/separate glass shower, and walk-in closet! Private fully fenced in backyard with covered back patio!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2014

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Great neighborhood!
- New paint + carpet throughout!
- Modern kitchen includes Granite Counter-tops, Tile back-plash, and Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in main living areas!
- Large living room with second upstairs loft/gameroom!
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed!
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

