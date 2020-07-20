2501 McDonald Way

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home includes hard surface flooring in main living area with high vaulted ceiling! New paint + carpet!
Bonus entertainment room upstairs, beautiful staircase to second floor! Kitchen has tile flooring, granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances! Large bedrooms! Master downstairs! Master bath double vanities, large garden soaking tub/separate glass shower, and walk-in closet! Private fully fenced in backyard with covered back patio!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2014
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Great neighborhood!
- New paint + carpet throughout!
- Modern kitchen includes Granite Counter-tops, Tile back-plash, and Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in main living areas!
- Large living room with second upstairs loft/gameroom!
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed!
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **