2501 McDonald Way

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home includes hard surface flooring in main living area with high vaulted ceiling! New paint + carpet!

Bonus entertainment room upstairs, beautiful staircase to second floor! Kitchen has tile flooring, granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances! Large bedrooms! Master downstairs! Master bath double vanities, large garden soaking tub/separate glass shower, and walk-in closet! Private fully fenced in backyard with covered back patio!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 2014



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great neighborhood!

- New paint + carpet throughout!

- Modern kitchen includes Granite Counter-tops, Tile back-plash, and Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in main living areas!

- Large living room with second upstairs loft/gameroom!

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed!

- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **