2500 Thornton Road

You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.



___________________ This place is like putting Frank Lloyd Wright, Van Gogh, & Willie Nelson inside of a room, preferably with high quantities of questionable substances for inspiration. Surely, this building would be the final result.



Apartment Amenities



Ceiling Fan



Concrete and Luxury Wood Style Flooring*



Dishwasher



Garbage Disposal



Energy Efficient Appliances



Extra Storage



High 9' Ceilings



Large Walk-in Closets Plus Linen Storage



Microwave



Balcony, Fenced Terrace and Mini-yards



Refrigerator



Downtown Skyline View



Wheelchair Access



Quartz countertops in Kitchens and Bathrooms



Stainless Steel Appliances



Full size Whirlpool or Bosch Washer and Dryer



Custom Wood Cabinetry



2" Faux Wood Blinds



Pendant and Recessed Lighting



Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens



Nest Smart Wifi Thermostats



Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heaters



Spacious Bedrooms That Accommodate King-size Beds



Community Amenities



Bike Racks and Bike Maintenance Center



Controlled Access/Gated



High Speed Internet



Off Street Parking



On-Site Maintenance



On-Site Management



Recycling



Resident Lounge



Business Center with Internet, All-in-One WiFi Printer/Scanner/Copier amd Computer



Barbecue Grills and Outdoor Kitchen Equipped with TV



Security System providing Exclusive Resident Access



Community Gardens and Resident's Utility Shed



Google Fiber and Spectrum



Certified Austin Green Energy Building



Outdoor Yoga Lawn



Courtyard with Dining Areas



Firepit with outdoor seating



Dog Park



Picnic Area with Seating



Relaxation Hammock



Within Walking Distance to Dining, Shopping, Entertainment and Public Transportation



Designated Car2Go Space



Storage Lockers



Covered Carports



