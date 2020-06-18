All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:18 PM

2500 Thornton Road

2500 Thornton Road · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Thornton Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
google fiber
internet access
yoga
About Me

 

You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.

___________________ This place is like putting Frank Lloyd Wright, Van Gogh, & Willie Nelson inside of a room, preferably with high quantities of questionable substances for inspiration. Surely, this building would be the final result.   

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Ceiling Fan

Concrete and Luxury Wood Style Flooring*

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Energy Efficient Appliances

Extra Storage

High 9' Ceilings

Large Walk-in Closets Plus Linen Storage

Microwave

Balcony, Fenced Terrace and Mini-yards

Refrigerator

Downtown Skyline View

Wheelchair Access

Quartz countertops in Kitchens and Bathrooms

Stainless Steel Appliances

Full size Whirlpool or Bosch Washer and Dryer

Custom Wood Cabinetry

2" Faux Wood Blinds

Pendant and Recessed Lighting

Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens

Nest Smart Wifi Thermostats

Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heaters

Spacious Bedrooms That Accommodate King-size Beds

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Bike Racks and Bike Maintenance Center

Controlled Access/Gated

High Speed Internet

Off Street Parking

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Recycling

Resident Lounge

Business Center with Internet, All-in-One WiFi Printer/Scanner/Copier amd Computer

Barbecue Grills and Outdoor Kitchen Equipped with TV

Security System providing Exclusive Resident Access

Community Gardens and Resident's Utility Shed

Google Fiber and Spectrum

Certified Austin Green Energy Building

Outdoor Yoga Lawn

Courtyard with Dining Areas

Firepit with outdoor seating

Dog Park

Picnic Area with Seating

Relaxation Hammock

Within Walking Distance to Dining, Shopping, Entertainment and Public Transportation

Designated Car2Go Space

Storage Lockers

Covered Carports

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Thornton Road have any available units?
2500 Thornton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Thornton Road have?
Some of 2500 Thornton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Thornton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Thornton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Thornton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Thornton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Thornton Road offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Thornton Road does offer parking.
Does 2500 Thornton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Thornton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Thornton Road have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Thornton Road has a pool.
Does 2500 Thornton Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2500 Thornton Road has accessible units.
Does 2500 Thornton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Thornton Road has units with dishwashers.
