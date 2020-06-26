All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2406 Bridle Path #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2406 Bridle Path #B
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2406 Bridle Path #B

2406 Bridle Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Tarrytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2406 Bridle Path, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2406 Bridle Path #B Available 09/01/19 Available Sept. 1 Tree house like 1/1 garage apartment in Tarrytown/Deep Eddy Convenient to Downtown/UT - Fabulous Tarrytown/Deep Eddy 1 bedroom 1 bath garage apt in sought after West Austin. Like a tree house! Large Oak trees shading house w/great windows providing a lovely view Hardwood floors Super efficient a/c &heat from mini/split system (widely used in Europe). Wood burning fireplace in living area. Kitchen is open to living and dining with gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and frig. Washer/dryer provided in downstairs storage area. 1 vehicle only on street parking allowed. West Enfield City Park just down the street with pool, basketball court and Tennis courts. Near Lady Bird Lake hike&Bike

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4362565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Bridle Path #B have any available units?
2406 Bridle Path #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Bridle Path #B have?
Some of 2406 Bridle Path #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Bridle Path #B currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Bridle Path #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Bridle Path #B pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Bridle Path #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2406 Bridle Path #B offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Bridle Path #B offers parking.
Does 2406 Bridle Path #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Bridle Path #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Bridle Path #B have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Bridle Path #B has a pool.
Does 2406 Bridle Path #B have accessible units?
No, 2406 Bridle Path #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Bridle Path #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Bridle Path #B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin