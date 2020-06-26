Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

2406 Bridle Path #B Available 09/01/19 Available Sept. 1 Tree house like 1/1 garage apartment in Tarrytown/Deep Eddy Convenient to Downtown/UT - Fabulous Tarrytown/Deep Eddy 1 bedroom 1 bath garage apt in sought after West Austin. Like a tree house! Large Oak trees shading house w/great windows providing a lovely view Hardwood floors Super efficient a/c &heat from mini/split system (widely used in Europe). Wood burning fireplace in living area. Kitchen is open to living and dining with gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and frig. Washer/dryer provided in downstairs storage area. 1 vehicle only on street parking allowed. West Enfield City Park just down the street with pool, basketball court and Tennis courts. Near Lady Bird Lake hike&Bike



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4362565)