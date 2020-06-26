Amenities
2406 Bridle Path #B Available 09/01/19 Available Sept. 1 Tree house like 1/1 garage apartment in Tarrytown/Deep Eddy Convenient to Downtown/UT - Fabulous Tarrytown/Deep Eddy 1 bedroom 1 bath garage apt in sought after West Austin. Like a tree house! Large Oak trees shading house w/great windows providing a lovely view Hardwood floors Super efficient a/c &heat from mini/split system (widely used in Europe). Wood burning fireplace in living area. Kitchen is open to living and dining with gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and frig. Washer/dryer provided in downstairs storage area. 1 vehicle only on street parking allowed. West Enfield City Park just down the street with pool, basketball court and Tennis courts. Near Lady Bird Lake hike&Bike
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4362565)