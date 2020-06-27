All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2328 Aldford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2328 Aldford Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:08 PM

2328 Aldford Drive

2328 Aldford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Garrison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2328 Aldford Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Showings start Monday June 24th
Nicely maintain single story home in Cherry Creek. All hard surfaces with no carpet. Large fenced backyard and two car garage. Right off William Cannon, and only a few minutes away from Stephenson Nature Preserve And Outdoor Education Center, Sunset Valley, and shopping and entertainment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available 7/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Aldford Drive have any available units?
2328 Aldford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2328 Aldford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Aldford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Aldford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 Aldford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2328 Aldford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Aldford Drive offers parking.
Does 2328 Aldford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Aldford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Aldford Drive have a pool?
No, 2328 Aldford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Aldford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2328 Aldford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Aldford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 Aldford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Aldford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 Aldford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Woodway Village
4600 Nuckols Crossing Road
Austin, TX 78744
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd
Austin, TX 78717
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin