2328 Aldford Drive

Showings start Monday June 24th

Nicely maintain single story home in Cherry Creek. All hard surfaces with no carpet. Large fenced backyard and two car garage. Right off William Cannon, and only a few minutes away from Stephenson Nature Preserve And Outdoor Education Center, Sunset Valley, and shopping and entertainment!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available 7/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

