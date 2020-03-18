All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2305 Coronado Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:09 PM

2305 Coronado Street

2305 Coronado Street · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Coronado Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

Endless entertainment options right outside the front door, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin. Stained Concrete and Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters and tile backsplash. Top of the line stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant. Large open living area with lots of natural light. Master bath with double vanity and fully tiled walk in shower. Rooftop outdoor balcony exits off master suite. Downtown is only blocks away. Attached Garage for parking

*Walkthrough video tour: https: //youtu.be/FOhO_NUW_zM *

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2015

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Upgraded appliances in beautiful, modern kitchen!
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Easy access to highways, shopping and entertainment!
- Downtown View!
- Open living areas with soaring ceilings, lots of windows
- Outdoor balcony
- Washer and Dryer included as courtesy to tenant

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Balcony, Cable-ready, Central Air, Family Room, Forced Air Heating, Garage (1car), Garage Opener, Gated Property, Hardwood Floor, Laundry on-site, Living Room, New Property(<5 years), Office/Den, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Coronado Street have any available units?
2305 Coronado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Coronado Street have?
Some of 2305 Coronado Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Coronado Street currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Coronado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Coronado Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Coronado Street is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Coronado Street offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Coronado Street offers parking.
Does 2305 Coronado Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Coronado Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Coronado Street have a pool?
No, 2305 Coronado Street does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Coronado Street have accessible units?
No, 2305 Coronado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Coronado Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Coronado Street does not have units with dishwashers.
