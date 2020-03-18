2305 Coronado Street

Amenities

Endless entertainment options right outside the front door, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin. Stained Concrete and Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters and tile backsplash. Top of the line stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant. Large open living area with lots of natural light. Master bath with double vanity and fully tiled walk in shower. Rooftop outdoor balcony exits off master suite. Downtown is only blocks away. Attached Garage for parking



*Walkthrough video tour: https: //youtu.be/FOhO_NUW_zM *



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2015



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Upgraded appliances in beautiful, modern kitchen!

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin

- Easy access to highways, shopping and entertainment!

- Downtown View!

- Open living areas with soaring ceilings, lots of windows

- Outdoor balcony

- Washer and Dryer included as courtesy to tenant



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



