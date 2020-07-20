2202 Leah Cove A

Amenities
South Austin with private 1,800 sq. ft. yard!!!!!! - Property Id: 32391
Contact Property Management @ (512) 501-0766
South Austin location with private 1,800 sq. ft. back yard!
Unit A $1100 per month.
2br / 1 bats 810 sq. ft. living area
Two dedicated parking spaces
Washer & Dryer hook-up
Wood fireplace
Privacy fence yard 1800 sq. ft.
AC blows as cold as ice
Energy saving features Solar screen in windows, Extra insulation in attic, new elongated water saving commode and more.
Blocks from shopping and UT shuttle or metro
Plenty of schools in the areas range from k to 12th grade
Everything is in perfect shape from top to bottom
Why not live in the nicest 4-plex in the block?
Cats and dogs are welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/32391p
Property Id 32391
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5070995)