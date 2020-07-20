All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2202 Leah Cove A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2202 Leah Cove A
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

2202 Leah Cove A

2202 Leah Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2202 Leah Cv, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
South Austin with private 1,800 sq. ft. yard!!!!!! - Property Id: 32391

Contact Property Management @ (512) 501-0766
South Austin location with private 1,800 sq. ft. back yard!
Unit A $1100 per month.
2br / 1 bats 810 sq. ft. living area
Two dedicated parking spaces
Washer & Dryer hook-up
Wood fireplace
Privacy fence yard 1800 sq. ft.
AC blows as cold as ice
Energy saving features Solar screen in windows, Extra insulation in attic, new elongated water saving commode and more.
Blocks from shopping and UT shuttle or metro
Plenty of schools in the areas range from k to 12th grade
Everything is in perfect shape from top to bottom
Why not live in the nicest 4-plex in the block?
Cats and dogs are welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/32391p
Property Id 32391

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Leah Cove A have any available units?
2202 Leah Cove A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Leah Cove A have?
Some of 2202 Leah Cove A's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Leah Cove A currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Leah Cove A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Leah Cove A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Leah Cove A is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Leah Cove A offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Leah Cove A offers parking.
Does 2202 Leah Cove A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Leah Cove A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Leah Cove A have a pool?
No, 2202 Leah Cove A does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Leah Cove A have accessible units?
No, 2202 Leah Cove A does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Leah Cove A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Leah Cove A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin