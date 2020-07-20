2202 Leah Cove A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pet friendly

South Austin with private 1,800 sq. ft. yard!!!!!! - Property Id: 32391



Contact Property Management @ (512) 501-0766

South Austin location with private 1,800 sq. ft. back yard!

Unit A $1100 per month.

2br / 1 bats 810 sq. ft. living area

Two dedicated parking spaces

Washer & Dryer hook-up

Wood fireplace

Privacy fence yard 1800 sq. ft.

AC blows as cold as ice

Energy saving features Solar screen in windows, Extra insulation in attic, new elongated water saving commode and more.

Blocks from shopping and UT shuttle or metro

Plenty of schools in the areas range from k to 12th grade

Everything is in perfect shape from top to bottom

Why not live in the nicest 4-plex in the block?

Cats and dogs are welcome!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/32391p

No Pets Allowed



