210 Lee Barton Dr

Live the Austin lifestyle at Bridges on The Park Austin's premiere mid-rise with the most coveted location in town. Well-appointed lightly lived in condo with classic modern finish out. Abundance of storage inside condo plus large storage unit convey. Wired with Google Fiber. Close proximity to Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park, Long Center, Topher Theater, Butler Park golf, Whole Foods, Seaholm & library. Steps to everything you love about Austin yet still linked to nature out your front door!