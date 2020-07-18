All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 210 Lee Barton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
210 Lee Barton Dr
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:35 PM

210 Lee Barton Dr

210 Lee Barton Drive · (512) 466-4608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

210 Lee Barton Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
google fiber
media room
Live the Austin lifestyle at Bridges on The Park Austin's premiere mid-rise with the most coveted location in town. Well-appointed lightly lived in condo with classic modern finish out. Abundance of storage inside condo plus large storage unit convey. Wired with Google Fiber. Close proximity to Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park, Long Center, Topher Theater, Butler Park golf, Whole Foods, Seaholm & library. Steps to everything you love about Austin yet still linked to nature out your front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Lee Barton Dr have any available units?
210 Lee Barton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 210 Lee Barton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lee Barton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lee Barton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 210 Lee Barton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 210 Lee Barton Dr offer parking?
No, 210 Lee Barton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 210 Lee Barton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Lee Barton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lee Barton Dr have a pool?
No, 210 Lee Barton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 210 Lee Barton Dr have accessible units?
No, 210 Lee Barton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Lee Barton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Lee Barton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Lee Barton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Lee Barton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 210 Lee Barton Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Volume 6
2704 French Pl
Austin, TX 78722
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity