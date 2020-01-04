207 W Johanna Unit 207

Amenities

Modern 1B/1B condo located in South Congress - On second floor! Gorgeous, Modern 1B/1B condo located in South Congress has rooftop access with a beautiful view of the Austin skyline! Study area, Wood flooring, Stainless steel appliances, Dog park! Near restaurants, shopping and major highways! Don't miss out on this great spot! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. $20 will be due each month in addition to rent in participation with FilterEasy program.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4627099)