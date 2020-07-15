2026 E 7th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport pool air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible carport parking pool

Working with me



Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.



Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.



So let's get this straight here. You escaped the lab of a mad scientist person after being kept in seclusion for days, or weeks, or years. You don't even know, do you? You say they've been doing strange experiments on you. Now you're telling me that you have these weird psionic powers where you can control things with your mind and close portals to alternate dimensions.



Ok.I'm not sure where you're going with this..



Oh! So you've escaped the lab (I'm sure by asking nicely, and not through any violent psionic abilities). And now you need to lay low for a while.



Now this makes sense, you want to keep a low profile in this luxury East Austin apartment where you can blend in with normal people. More specifically, you're looking to be in a place where you can recover your sense of normalcy by being somewhere that you can walk to a bunch of bars and restaurants, and have a sweet pool to hang out at.



Cool, not weird at all.



__________________________________________

Quick Info



This is one of a few units available in the building. There's a variety of floorplans at various prices.



Unit doesn't come furnished. This is just a sample model unit designed by some unusually fancy designer person.



The price in the ad reflects free weeks/months



Speaking of price, these places use freaky alien technology to change prices to reflect



supply/demand/building availability/move in time frame. Kinda like hotels and airlines.



I'm free to work with!



I like to make unreasonably detailed research spreadsheets for my clients looking for apartments. Horray spreadsheets! (said no one, ever)



Total move in costs usually run below $700 (app/admin/deposit)



Bacon. Just go along with it.



