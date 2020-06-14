2007 Creole Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 in Scofield Farms - This beautiful, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Scofield Farms neighborhood features an open, bright floor plan, formal dining room, bonus room, and plenty of space.



The big kitchen is open to the family room and features a center island cooktop and lots of cabinets. The family room has a cozy fireplace and opens to the shady backyard.



The spacious master bedroom has a large box-out window and a big master bath with large soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity and a huge closet.



The two extra bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom and a bonus room.



Outside enjoy a shady patio with pergola, a fully fenced yard and two car garage.



No carpet! Available June 1.



