All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2007 Creole Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2007 Creole Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2007 Creole Drive

2007 Creole Drive · (512) 836-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Lamplight Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2007 Creole Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2007 Creole Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 in Scofield Farms - This beautiful, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Scofield Farms neighborhood features an open, bright floor plan, formal dining room, bonus room, and plenty of space.

The big kitchen is open to the family room and features a center island cooktop and lots of cabinets. The family room has a cozy fireplace and opens to the shady backyard.

The spacious master bedroom has a large box-out window and a big master bath with large soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity and a huge closet.

The two extra bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom and a bonus room.

Outside enjoy a shady patio with pergola, a fully fenced yard and two car garage.

No carpet! Available June 1.

(RLNE2682764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Creole Drive have any available units?
2007 Creole Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Creole Drive have?
Some of 2007 Creole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Creole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Creole Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Creole Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Creole Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Creole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Creole Drive does offer parking.
Does 2007 Creole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Creole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Creole Drive have a pool?
No, 2007 Creole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Creole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2007 Creole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Creole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Creole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2007 Creole Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz
Austin, TX 78753
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78652
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity