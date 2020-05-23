Amenities

pet friendly garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

2005 Sharper Mews Lane Available 03/14/20 Gorgeous BRAND NEW Edgewick Condo - Available NOW! - Gorgeous new build condo in the desirable Edgewick Community! Everything is brand new with high end finishes through out. Great floor plan - bedrooms separate floors and great living space with great natural light. Open floor plan with kitchen island! Double vanity and stand-up shower in the master bedroom upstairs. Great closet space too! RARE 2 car garage! Community offers pool, on-site mail and is completely gated! Come See Today!



