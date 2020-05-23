All apartments in Austin
Location

2005 Sharper Mews Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
2005 Sharper Mews Lane Available 03/14/20 Gorgeous BRAND NEW Edgewick Condo - Available NOW! - Gorgeous new build condo in the desirable Edgewick Community! Everything is brand new with high end finishes through out. Great floor plan - bedrooms separate floors and great living space with great natural light. Open floor plan with kitchen island! Double vanity and stand-up shower in the master bedroom upstairs. Great closet space too! RARE 2 car garage! Community offers pool, on-site mail and is completely gated! Come See Today!

(RLNE5597420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Sharper Mews Lane have any available units?
2005 Sharper Mews Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Sharper Mews Lane have?
Some of 2005 Sharper Mews Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Sharper Mews Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Sharper Mews Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Sharper Mews Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Sharper Mews Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Sharper Mews Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Sharper Mews Lane offers parking.
Does 2005 Sharper Mews Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Sharper Mews Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Sharper Mews Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2005 Sharper Mews Lane has a pool.
Does 2005 Sharper Mews Lane have accessible units?
No, 2005 Sharper Mews Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Sharper Mews Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Sharper Mews Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

