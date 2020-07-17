1920 Dinsdale Ln 159

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Amazing Location:

Very central Austin: 1 mile from downtown, 1/2 mile from Oracle campus, 1/2 mile from future Riverside East developments.

Gated community! It’s the only unit on the street with a view of small "park" outside of front windows.



Modern Amenities:

Energy-efficient. Never spent more than $200 on hydro, heat, gas, water, and garbage combined.

Tesla charger and unit-wide surge protector installed in the garage.

Smart thermostats

All lightbulbs on the first floor are smart LEDs.

Automation possibilities. "Alexa, turn on the lights.", "Alexa, turn the lights green.", "Alexa, turn on the air conditioner"

Good quality front loading Samsung washer and dryer units with steam.



Perfect for Pet owners:

Gated front yard with front and back doors. Great for a small dog run.



Are you working from home during COVID-19?

The work area contains a built-in desk and a large whiteboard.

You can also walk around and enjoy the 2 balconies.



(RLNE5887023)