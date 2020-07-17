All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1920 Dinsdale Ln 159

1920 Dinsdale Lane · (512) 580-7913
Location

1920 Dinsdale Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 159 · Avail. now

$2,299

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Amazing Location:
Very central Austin: 1 mile from downtown, 1/2 mile from Oracle campus, 1/2 mile from future Riverside East developments.
Gated community! It’s the only unit on the street with a view of small "park" outside of front windows.

Modern Amenities:
Energy-efficient. Never spent more than $200 on hydro, heat, gas, water, and garbage combined.
Tesla charger and unit-wide surge protector installed in the garage.
Smart thermostats
All lightbulbs on the first floor are smart LEDs.
Automation possibilities. "Alexa, turn on the lights.", "Alexa, turn the lights green.", "Alexa, turn on the air conditioner"
Good quality front loading Samsung washer and dryer units with steam.

Perfect for Pet owners:
Gated front yard with front and back doors. Great for a small dog run.

Are you working from home during COVID-19?
The work area contains a built-in desk and a large whiteboard.
You can also walk around and enjoy the 2 balconies.

(RLNE5887023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 have any available units?
1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 have?
Some of 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 offers parking.
Does 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 have a pool?
No, 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 have accessible units?
No, 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Dinsdale Ln 159 does not have units with dishwashers.
