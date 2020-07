Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bedroom/2 Bath for Lease Close to Downtown - Updated home for lease with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 living rooms! Updates include laminate wood flooring, granite in kitchen & baths. Updated tile in kitchen & baths. Open floor plan! Breakfast bar & tons of storage in the kitchen. Spacious outdoor living with a patio, wood privacy fence & native trees. Great location just minutes from downtown & all that South Lamar has to offer!



(RLNE2357208)