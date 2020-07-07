All apartments in Austin
1901 David Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

Location

1901 David Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
1901 David Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE : 3 bed / 3 bath Charming West Campus House - This charming West Campus home is located just blocks from The University of Texas. Older home but well maintained with updates, large living space and open kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and plenty of parking. Large wrap around front porch and deck is great for relaxing. Large backyard deck and small basketball court in the backyard.

Available August

Call Brian Copland to for showings
512-576-0288

(RLNE3862336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 David Street have any available units?
1901 David Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1901 David Street currently offering any rent specials?
1901 David Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 David Street pet-friendly?
No, 1901 David Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1901 David Street offer parking?
Yes, 1901 David Street offers parking.
Does 1901 David Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 David Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 David Street have a pool?
No, 1901 David Street does not have a pool.
Does 1901 David Street have accessible units?
No, 1901 David Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 David Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 David Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 David Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 David Street does not have units with air conditioning.

