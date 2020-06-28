All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

1811 Ralph C Craig Lane

1811 Ralph C Craig Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Ralph C Craig Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1811 Ralph C Craig Lane Available 10/14/19 Spacious 3/2.5 home with a large country kitchen! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Spacious 3/2.5 home with a large country kitchen. Hard tile on all of 1st floor, Master suite with walk in closets and full bath on second floor with other bedrooms and hall bath, Covered back patio in tree shaded yard.

(RLNE5132762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane have any available units?
1811 Ralph C Craig Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane have?
Some of 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Ralph C Craig Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane offer parking?
No, 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane have a pool?
No, 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane have accessible units?
No, 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Ralph C Craig Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
