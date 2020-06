Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

1808 Canon Yeomans Trl Available 04/15/19 South Austin 3 bedroom 2 bath (Canterbury Trails) - Available the first week of January. Very spacious, faux wood laminate flooring, open kitchen and covered patio. Don't let it get away!



Call agents regarding pet.



Pet deposit: $300 per pet

Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300

Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet

Administration fee: $100



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3806694)