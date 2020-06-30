1711 Oak hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f9bb44084 ---- Welcome to Southpark Crossing. Located in South Central Austin in close proximity to the IH-35 corridor and downtown offices, the unique and luxurious Spanish-style Southpark Crossing is just minutes from all the lifestyle amenities you could dream of—music, shopping, restaurants, McKinney Falls State Park on Onion Creek, Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, and everything else this city has to offer. Nearby at Southpark Meadows shopping center is a local gathering place, The Grove, offering up live music, a playscape and interactive water fountain.