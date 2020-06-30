All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1711 Oak hill

1711 Oak Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Oak Hill Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f9bb44084 ---- Welcome to Southpark Crossing. Located in South Central Austin in close proximity to the IH-35 corridor and downtown offices, the unique and luxurious Spanish-style Southpark Crossing is just minutes from all the lifestyle amenities you could dream of&mdash;music, shopping, restaurants, McKinney Falls State Park on Onion Creek, Austin&ndash;Bergstrom International Airport, and everything else this city has to offer. Nearby at Southpark Meadows shopping center is a local gathering place, The Grove, offering up live music, a playscape and interactive water fountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Oak hill have any available units?
1711 Oak hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Oak hill have?
Some of 1711 Oak hill's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Oak hill currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Oak hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Oak hill pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Oak hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1711 Oak hill offer parking?
No, 1711 Oak hill does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Oak hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Oak hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Oak hill have a pool?
Yes, 1711 Oak hill has a pool.
Does 1711 Oak hill have accessible units?
No, 1711 Oak hill does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Oak hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Oak hill does not have units with dishwashers.

