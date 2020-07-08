All apartments in Austin
1709 Lawrence Street #2

1709 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Lawrence Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
UNITS 1, 2, & 3 are available-show all! Stunning former model in Park East ~ Amazing upgrades are sure to impress! This 2-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home features main level luxurious Master Suite (double vanity, garden tub & walk-in shower), open kitchen/dining living, recessed lighting, bonus room up, 2-car attached garage. Frig included. Private backyard w/ expansive covered patio. Convenient to airport, downtown, major roadways & CapMetro. ~ Virtual Tour: https://tours.evolutiontours.com/idx/439155
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Lawrence Street #2 have any available units?
1709 Lawrence Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Lawrence Street #2 have?
Some of 1709 Lawrence Street #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Lawrence Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Lawrence Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Lawrence Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Lawrence Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Lawrence Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Lawrence Street #2 offers parking.
Does 1709 Lawrence Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Lawrence Street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Lawrence Street #2 have a pool?
No, 1709 Lawrence Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Lawrence Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 1709 Lawrence Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Lawrence Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Lawrence Street #2 has units with dishwashers.

