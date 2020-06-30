All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:53 PM

1621 Enfield RD

1621 Enfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Enfield Road, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Landlord open to discuss short-term needs. Call agent. Fresh interior painting, commercial grade cabinetry painting, new kitchen backsplash, new tile work in all full bathrooms, new lighting! This owner cares deeply about his property & it shows. 2-story, townhome-style condo. 3beds, 3.5baths - all bedrooms UP & all are en-suites w/ private baths + walk-in closets. Full size, 2-car garage, small fenced backyard w/ deck. 9.5 foot ceilings, 8 foot doors, crown molding. Gated community. Clarksville!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Enfield RD have any available units?
1621 Enfield RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Enfield RD have?
Some of 1621 Enfield RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Enfield RD currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Enfield RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Enfield RD pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Enfield RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1621 Enfield RD offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Enfield RD offers parking.
Does 1621 Enfield RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Enfield RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Enfield RD have a pool?
No, 1621 Enfield RD does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Enfield RD have accessible units?
Yes, 1621 Enfield RD has accessible units.
Does 1621 Enfield RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Enfield RD has units with dishwashers.

