Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Lovely and spacious this 3 bed 2 bath home features a stunning rock fireplace in the large and airy living area. The chefs kitchen boast stainless appliances including a gas stove with extra large oven and side by side fridge with ice and water dispenser in door. Large Master and bath. Beautiful windows throughout look onto great yard and gorgeous oak trees both front and back. Walk or ride a bike to Walnut Creek Park, 15 miles of hike and bike trails and a large off leash dog park right in the neighborhood. Close to shopping and many restaurants.